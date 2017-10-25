Hayfield named the AUS Male Athlete of the Week
Posted at 10:11 am on October 25, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
A St.FX Men’s soccer player has been named the AUS Male athlete of the week. Midfielder Dan Hayfield had four points this past weekend, resulting in two wins for
the X-Men. The win’s helped the team clinch second place in the AUS, and a bye into the semi-finals when playoffs begin.
With one week of regular season play remaining, Hayfield currently leads the AUS in goals with 12 on the season. St.FX has one more regular season game to play. It will be against Acadia this Friday.