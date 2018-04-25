Hazelton returned as President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union

Antigonish native and St. FX graduate Janet Hazelton will continue in her role as president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union. Hazelton was acclaimed for a two

year term at the union’s annual meeting in Truro this week. This the eighth consecutive term for Hazelton, a registered nurse who has held the position since 2002. This makes her the longest serving president of the organization since it was founded in 1976.


