Hazelton returned as President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union
Posted at 8:21 am on April 25, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Antigonish native and St. FX graduate Janet Hazelton will continue in her role as president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union. Hazelton was acclaimed for a two
year term at the union’s annual meeting in Truro this week. This the eighth consecutive term for Hazelton, a registered nurse who has held the position since 2002. This makes her the longest serving president of the organization since it was founded in 1976.