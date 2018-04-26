Hazelton says Workplace Violence Remains a Concern for Nova Scotia Nurses
The President of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, Janet Hazelton says addressing violence in the workplace will be one of her top priorities as she enters a new
term. The Antigonish native says it’s one of the main issues in the health care system.
Hazelton says it’s not right nurses are getting hurt by violent patients and residents, and family members.
Hazelton says nurses get hurt on the job more often than professions such as police officers and firefighters.