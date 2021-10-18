Health and Wellness Department officials Identify 72 New Cases of COVID -19 Over the Weekend

The province has announced there are 72 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. There have also been 63 recoveries. There were 31 new cases reported on Saturday, 19 on Sunday and 22 today.

Most of the new infections are in Central Zone, with 58. There are eight new cases in Northern Zone, five in Western Zone and one in Eastern Zone.

There are now 208 active cases of the virus; 15 are in hospital including three in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,557 tests on Friday, 2,755 tests on Saturday and 2,792 tests on Sunday.