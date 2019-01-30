Health Authority and Health Department announce Funding for 11 Community Groups in Antigonish County

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and the Department of Health and Wellness (DHW) are funding 11 community groups in Antigonish county for projects supporting local health care.

The Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board (CHB) hosted a cheque presentation celebration January 22 at The People’s Place Library to recognize the recipients.

The Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board received a total of 18 applications this year. The successful 2019 Community Health Board Wellness Fund recipients include the Antigonish Food Security Association, the Health Equity Action Team, The Keep Well Antigonish Society, the Mini Trail Community Centre Association, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, the Revive and Renew Nova Scotia Breast Cancer Retreat, Societe Acadienne Sainte-Croix, the St. Andrew’s Consolidated Home and School Association, the St. Andrews Junior School Wellness Committee, and the Town of Antigonish Recreation/Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library.