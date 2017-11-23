Health Authority commits to communicate with the public on its Doctor Recruitment initiatives

performance audit released today. The President and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority Janet Knox says its accepts the recommendations made by the Auditor General on the health-relatedperformance audit released today.

Michael Pickup says the provincial strategy to recruit more family doctors is too vague. The audit also says despite growing concern over a lack of access to doctors, government and the health authority have done a poor job in defining its plan for primary care. Knox, who is in Port Hawkesbury today says it’s committed to communicating with the public on its plans and to talk those who are having difficulty in accessing a doctor.