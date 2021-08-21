Health Authority reports Emergency Department Closures in Eastern Zone

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has announced several upcoming temporary Emergency Department closures at hospitals in Eastern Zone, including Eastern Memorial in Canso, Strait Richmond in Evanston and Victoria County Memorial in Baddeck:
The following emergency departments (ED) in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone (Cape Breton Island, Antigonish and Guysborough counties) will experience temporary closures between Aug. 20 – Aug. 27, 2021:
• Glace Bay Hospital
Closed until Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7 a.m.
• Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso)
Closed: Monday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m.; Reopens: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.
• Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston)
Closed: Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 a.m.; Reopens: Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 a.m.
Closed: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 7 a.m.; Reopens: Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m.
• Victoria County Memorial Hospital (Baddeck)
Closed: Friday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.; Reopens: Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m.
Closed: Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.; Reopens: Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 a.m.
Closed: Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m.; Reopens: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m.
Closed: Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 a.m.; Reopens: Monday, Aug. 30 at 8 a.m.
These closures are in addition to previously announced ED closures for New Waterford Consolidated Hospital and Northside General Hospital (North Sydney).
Glace Bay Hospital’s emergency department closures are due to lack of nursing coverage. Emergency department closures in Canso, Evanston and Baddeck are due to lack of physician coverage. New Waterford Consolidated Hospital’s emergency department is closed for facility maintenance. Northside General Hospital’s emergency department is closed to direct resources to other health care needs to support COVID-19 measures.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider or visit a walk-in clinic if there is one in your area. For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.
All temporary closures can be found online at www.nshealth.ca/temporaryclosures