Health Care Consultant presents preliminary report to MODG Council on Hospitals in Guysborough and Canso

Last week health care consultant Mary Jane Hampton presented a preliminary report on Guysborough Memorial Hospital and Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough council with recommendations for the future. Warden Vernon Pitts told the media after Wednesday afternoon’s regular council meeting that the report was positive. He thinks that in the future a shared service model may be adopted.

Currently Guysborough Memorial Hospital is facing frequent ER closures due to lack of physician coverage.

“There’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Pitts.