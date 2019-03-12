Health Care To Receive more than $190 million in Province’s Capital Plan

The province released its 2019-2020 Capital Plan last week and health care is one of the big

ticket items. The province dedicated $156.9 million for health care redevelopment projects and $35.2 million for construction, repair, and renewal of other hospitals and medical facilities.

The province stated the projects are spread across the province and include investments in the QEII New Generation project, the IWK Health Centre and the CBRM Health Care Redevelopment project.

Health and Wellness Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey called the QEII and CBRM health redevelopment work once-in-a-generation projects. He said the investments show the province’s commitment to health care is serious.

Overall, Delorey said the province is investing $218 million to improve health care facilities and buying new equipment, including $6.5 million for the design of a new emergency department and a new MRI for the IWK.