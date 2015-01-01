Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson discusses Government’s Plan to Upgrade Health Care During Address at St. FX University

Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says government has a vision and a plan to address the many issues facing our health care system.

Thompson spoke last night at St. FX University about the government’s Action for Health, its four year strategic plan. The document provides six solutions, including recruitment of health care professionals, better care for Nova Scotians, accountability and addressing factors dealing with health and well-being.

Thompson says one step government has taken in the area of recruitment is reducing barriers in attracting health care employees from other provinces.

Thompson says moves are also being taken to reduce licensing barriers to international nurses from seven countries and physicians from nations such as the United States and Great Britain.

Thompson says as part of the Patient Access to Care Act, moves have also taken to remove red tape, such as eliminating sick notes to free up patient access to physicians. Thompson says a task team that is looking into red tape reduction in health care estimates by the end of 2024, 400-thousand hours can be put back in the system, which is about one million appointments.

Thompson adds the future of health care is changing.

Thompson believes government’s recently released health care app that’s available on your phone will continue to grow, to the point you will have your health information in the palm of your hand.