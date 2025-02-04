Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson Hosts Provincial and Federal Counterparts in Halifax

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson was in Halifax last week as the province hosted the annual meeting of federal, provincial, and territorial health ministers.

She explained the provincial and territorial ministers met on Wednesday, January 29, to discuss what they are doing in their jurisdictions around health care transformation and modernization.

The territorial and provincial minsters then met with Mental health and addictions minister Ya`ara Saks and health minister Mark Holland on Thursday.

She said they also spoke about models of care, including team based care, as well as bi-lateral agreements with the federal government. Thompson said the meetings were very productive, calling it helpful to meet together and hear from her colleagues across the country.

She said there was solidarity around the challenges they see together, adding there was also some worry surrounding the US tariffs and what they will mean for health care.