Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson Pleased with New $355 million Agreement with the Federal Government to improve Health Care

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson recently announced a three-year, $355-million agreement between the provincial and federal governments to improve health care.

A release from the province states the agreement focuses on four priorities including expanding access to family health services, supporting healthcare workers and reducing backlogs, improving access to mental health and addiction services, and modernizing health systems. Thompson says details on how the federal funding will assist the province will be announced soon.

Thompson said the province saw a number of priorities in the federal health plan that matched Nova Scotia’s Action of Health plan. She said they wanted to look at items such as the recruitment of health care workers, noting it was also a priority for the federal government, so some of the money will go towards those efforts.