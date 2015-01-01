Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson pleased with Physician Response to Doctor Incentive Program

Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson provided an update on the doctor incentive program.

Last summer, Nova Scotia Health announced anyone on the Need a Family Practice registry can add health information to their profile that will be used to direct them to services, resources, and care options in their community. Those health profiles were used to support an incentive for family doctors with office based practices, in which eligible physicians who accepted 50 patients with higher needs from the registry would receive $10,000 and for every addition patient they would receive $200. The incentive was available between July 1 and October 31, and the patients must be registered with the practice or have an appointment scheduled by December 31.

This week, Thompson said 59 doctors decided to take part, noting over 4,700 people were removed from the Need a Family Practice registry . She said the department is pleased with the response they received. As of November 23, 146,451 residents are on the Need a Family Practice Registry.

Thompson also pointed to the new collaborative health practice set to open in Antigonish in late 2024 or early 2025, noting the department is thrilled to bring that to the community.