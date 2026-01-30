Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says her Department is Addressing Issues Raised by Auditor General Kim Adair in her Latest Report

The provincial health minister responded to a report from the Nova Scotia auditor general on the provincial health system.

Earlier this week, Nova Scotia Auditor general Kim Adair issued a report stating the provincial health system needs to improve public reporting on items such as emergency department wait times. The report also included questions Nova Scotians may want to ask, such as how and when will the province implement comprehensive and cohesive health system performance reporting that is easy to navigate and understand.

When asked that question, Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said that work is ongoing, including identifying what Nova Scotians want to know. She noted there is Action for Health web site which reports on a number of items, adding Nova Scotia Health has a web site with information as well. She also pointed to the One Person, One Record initiative aimed at improving healthcare delivery.

The Auditor general’s report can be found online.