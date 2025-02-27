Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says new Physician Centre for Excellence and Associated Clinic in Halifax will Prepare Internationally Trained Doctors to Practice Medicine in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said the recently opened Physician Assessment Centre of Excellence and associated clinic in Halifax will help prepare internationally trained doctors for work across the province.

The facility is running now with four internationally trained physicians providing primary care to 2,600 patients assigned from the Need a Family Practice Registry.

Thompson said internationally trained doctors generally have to do a practice ready assessment to assure they meet the proper standards, with their practice reviewed and supervised by a fully credentialed physician.

A release from the province states the program takes about 12 weeks to complete, and doctors who become licensed will be required to sign a three-year return-of-service agreement to practise in the province.