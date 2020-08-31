Health Minister and Antigonish MLA says Health Plans for Universities Have Undergone Thorough Reviews

With StFX welcoming back students for the fall and the community concerned about the potential for the spread of COVID-19, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Randy Delorey said

it’s important for people to realize the plans for universities across the province went through a review with the province’s health officials.

Delorey said he feels the public health orders worked well through the first wave. He said health officials have confidence in the procedures put in place for universities and he has confidence in chief medical Health officer Dr. Robert Strang and his team. Delorey said the government recognizes the concerns of residents, noting it’s obvious how devastating COVID-19 can be.

When asked if he supports StFX reopening to students, Delorey said all universities are following the public health framework, which he said is consistent with every other sector. With the university, he said, there was a willingness to amplify the seriousness of failures amongst students to adhere to public health protocols, which is identified as a major violation of the university’s code of conduct. He pointed to the student caught in violation of the order to self isolate, wherein the student was fined and faces further action from the university.

Delorey also said it’s important to note there wasn’t 100 per cent compliance with health orders during the first wave, adding it’s been reported Nova Scotia had one of the highest per capita instances of charges relating to violations of public health orders. The province realizes there isn’t 100 per cent compliance, he said, but the majority of people take the health orders seriously and follow the rules.

The local MLA said he is confident students recognize the seriousness of the situation.