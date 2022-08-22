Health Minister defends Gov’t Record on Healthcare

With both opposition parties criticising the efforts of the Progressive Conservatives on health care on the anniversary of last year’s election, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said her party remains confident they are on the right track.

With the election win, said Thompson, the PCs were given a mandate by Nova Scotians that Health Care is a priority. She said the PCs have been clear that improvements are going to take time and money. She pointed to what she called significant investments in health care in the most recent budget, adding the PCs have a health plan, which she said is the first such plan in over a dozen years.

She pointed to the hiring of 109 paramedic drivers, increasing seats in nursing schools, and the implementation of urgent treatment centres. Thompson said they also have medium and long term goals, which she says the government is committed to seeing though.