Health Minister Michelle Thompson and Health Representatives tour the New Antigonish Community Health Clinic

Antigonish MLA and provincial health minister Michelle Thompson joined Nova Scotia Health representatives for a tour of the recently Antigonish Community Health Clinic today.

The Nova Scotia Health web site states the clinic brings together a range of primary care services and providers in one location for the delivery of team based comprehensive care.

Thompson said what the health department is hearing from new graduates, physicians, and nurse practitioners is a want to work in team-based care, with Thompson noting up to 10,000 patients will be cared for at the facility. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/April-21-Michelle-clip.mp3

The facility includes 36 clinic rooms including a family room, six charting stations, and three collaborative team rooms, along with a shared waiting room, three patient education rooms, and offices.