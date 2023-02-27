Health Minister Michelle Thompson says a Few Details Have to be Worked out on Bilateral Agreement with Federal Government

Antigonish MLA and Nova Scotia Health minister Michelle Thompson said the province has

agreed in principle with the federal government’s $1-billion, 10-year funding deal for health care.

A release from the health department states the agreement will help the Province continue to increase Nova Scotians’ access to primary and mental health care, support healthcare workers, and adopt cutting-edge technology to offer better, faster care.

Thompson said a few more details need to be worked out around the bilateral agreement.

Thompson said the province is grateful to their federal partners and will continue to look for ways to work with them to make sure Nova Scotians get the health care they need. She also noted some of the funding will go towards getting more people working in the health care system.