Health Minister Michelle Thompson says Progress in Health Care has been Made, but There is More Work to Do

Shortly after a provincial election win in August of 2021, Premier Tim Houston named

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson as the Health and Wellness Minister.

Thompson says there has been a lot of headway in regards to health care. She said the province worked to make sure Nova Scotians have access to health care such as virtual care, primary care clinics across the province, mobile clinics, and pharmacies offering primary care. Locally, she also pointed to collaborative care practice being built and set to open in Antigonish in 2025.

Thompson says the province’s Action for Health plan, which residents can find online, outlines the six pillars of the government’s strategic plan for health care. She says there was progress on a number of those issues and wants to continue moving that plan forward.

While there is headway being made, with things like the surgical waitlist improving, Thompson says the government knows there is a lot more to do.