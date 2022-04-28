Health Minister Michelle Thompson says Province’s New Blueprint for Health is a Long-Term Plan

Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says the province’s Strategic Plan for

Health Care, released last week is built on the voices of health care workers and government’s vision for health care. Thompson says government is grateful for the feedback it’s received since it was released, adding it helped the province understand what issues are important to the public. Thompson says this is a long term plan, and while some matters are quicker to address, some system transformation is needed.

Thompson says it’s been several decades since the province last had a strategic plan for health care.

The province has identified six broad solutions for health care, with objectives and actions required for each. It includes becoming a magnet for health providers, provide the care Nova Scotians need and deserve, cultivate excellence on the front lines, build in accountability at every level, be responsive and resilient and address the factors affecting health and well-being.

Thompson says a web site, novascotia.ca/actionforhealth, has been created on the strategic plan, and government will update Nova Scotians on progress made to improve health care. Regular updates on progress of the plan is expected to begin this summer.