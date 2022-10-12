Health Minister Michelle Thompson, the Deputy Health Minister and Nova Scotia Health CEO to Tour Province

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced she and

Deputy Minister Jeannine Lagassé and Nova Scotia Health CEO Karen Oldfield are set to take part in community conversations with Nova Scotians about the work underway to improve healthcare in their area and across the province, beginning next week.

Thompson, who along with Premier Tim Houston toured the province last year to speak with health professionals, said the mandate for this tour is visiting communities about the government’s progress, letting residents know what the government heard on the first tour, what’s happening in terms of health care improvements, and to hear from residents about their concerns regarding healthcare. Thompson said it’s important her department stay connected with Nova Scotians, and let them know the changes that are taking place.

The local stops for the community health conversations include Antigonish on October 24, Sheet Harbour November 15, Port Hawkesbury and Inverness on December 2, and New Glasgow on December 7. For more information, visit novascotia.ca/community-healthcare-conversations or contact healthconvos@novascotia.ca