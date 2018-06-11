Health Minister says Doctor Shortages Not Just a Rural Issue

With numbers showing the waiting list for doctors is growing, the province’s health minister says access to family physicians, nurses and primary care providers is not just an urban versus

rural issue or even a Nova Scotia issue.

Antigonish MLA and Nova Scotia Health and Wellness minister Randy Delorey said regions across the country are facing the same challenge when it comes to accessing doctors. Delorey said the government has highlighted the fact that for many years, it was viewed as a rural issue.

Delorey said the deparment ideitified about half of the need for doctors is in urban centres.

Since making that identification, Delorey said his department made modifications to incentive programs to acknowledge the need and introduced new programs and initiatives to help with the long term recruitment of family physicians and primary care providers in Nova Scotia.

Recent numbers show the waiting list for a doctor in the province is at 50,024 or roughly 5.4 per cent of the province’s population.

The high comes even as the province announced that 319 doctors took on 2,893 patients in the first two months of the government’s patient incentive program, which aims to shorten the waiting list.

A recent Global story quoted family doctor and Doctors Nova Scotia president Dr. Manoj Vohra as saying the numbers are an indication that the demand is insatiable.