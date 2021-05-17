Health officials Identify 91 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting 91 new cases and 187 recoveries. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 66 cases in Central Zone, 17 in Eastern Zone, five in Northern Zone and three in Western Zone.

Two additional patients in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site at the QE11 Health Sciences Centre in Halifax have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been transferred to the COVID-19 unit. The other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Wester Zones continue to be closely monitored for community. Health officials say there are areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville. Testing has increased in this areas.

There are 1,435 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 95 people are in hospital, including 21 in ICU. The medium age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 56.5 for non-ICU and 59 for those in ICU.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,536 tests.