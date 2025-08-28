Healthy Pictou County Produces New Book to Help Local Residents Considering a Career in Health Care

Healthy Pictou County has developed a new guide to assist local residents who may be thinking about pursuing a career in health care. Healthy Pictou County is a physician-led community organization focused on the attraction of health care providers.

Project Navigator Nicole Leblanc says they are often asked about career opportunities in health care, and with so many possibilities it can feel both exciting and overwhelming. LeBlanc says it has produced a new flip book called “Guide to Health Care Pathways”; which outlines a number of career options.

LeBlanc says it has also updated another document it developed last year, “Guide to Canadian Undergraduate Medical Education 2.0”. It was created to support local students and their support network on the journey to become a physician, outlining key processes and information about medical education in Canada.