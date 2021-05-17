Health Teams Mobilizing to Respond to the Increase in Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

During a provincial update today, Dr. Brendan Carr, president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said over the past several weeks, Nova Scotia Health teams mobilized to respond to the increase of cases in the province. Carr said in order to serve the number of cases, staff and other resources are being redirected and redeployed to areas of greatest need. This includes public health, testing and vaccine clinics, as well as inpatient and intensive care units. Carr said this could lead to patients being transferred to other hospitals and that some tests and surgeries will be postponed.

He says it’s necessary to make sure they have the capacity and specialized staff available to provide safe and appropriate care for all.

Chief Medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said a steady decline in cases is going to take some more time.