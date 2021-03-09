Healthcare issues raised at Stellarton Town Council

Stellarton wants answers about healthcare. At last night’s monthly meeting of council, a letter

was received from Premier Iain Rankin in response to one submitted by the Mayors and Warden of Pictou County concerned about the lack of mental health and addiction services here. In the letter, Rankin said that Central Nova MP Sean Fraser offered to meet with the premier, Health Minister Zack Churchill and municipal leaders to see what can be done. But it’s not just in mental health care that council wants action: councilor Gerry Pentz noted that Pictou County doesn’t have a Community Vaccination Clinic. Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray is cautiously optimistic that a new Premier and new Health Minister will act on their concerns.

Council also approved a motion from councilor Bryan Knight to write a letter asking for a progress report from the group that is working to recruit doctors to the area.