Healthy Pictou County expands Virtual Reality Hub

Healthy Pictou County announced the expansion of its 360° Virtual Reality Hub with the addition of two new immersive experiences.

One offers an inside look at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital OR and while the other involves the Orthopedic Assessment Clinic.

Nicole LeBlanc, project navigator with Healthy Pictou County, said they developed the 360 virtual hub space in 2024, adding they added an immersive look at the Aberdeen Hospital’s simulation lab and a space based on a day in the life of two North Nova family medicine residents last spring.

A release from Healthy Pictou County states that through the hub, visitors can virtually experience local beaches, schools, downtown communities, healthcare facilities, and clinical spaces, helping them better understand what makes Pictou County a unique place to live and work.