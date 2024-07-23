Healthy Pictou County Hosting Social Events for Newcomers they call New to the Crew

Healthy Pictou County is hosting a series of social events for newcomers to the area in an initiative they call New to the Crew.

Healthy Pictou County, a physician-led organization focused on enhancing the local healthcare landscape, started the initiative as a means of connecting new arrivals in the area to those who love Pictou County.

They are partnering with a number of organizations including local municipalities, Ignite, the Pictou County Partnership, the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, and more to spread the word. Funding for the events comes from the Office of Healthcare Professional Recruitment Community Fund.

Nicole LeBlanc, project navigator at Healthy Pictou County, said the idea for the initiative came from wanting to create a regular space for people from the area who want to welcome and meet new people to the area. She said it is open to anyone new to the area, adding it drew inspiration from the health care field.

Each ‘New to the Crew’ event will offer a variety of food options and feature local Pictou County ambassadors. The first event will be held on Wednesday August 7th from 5-7pm at Backstage Brewing in Stellarton