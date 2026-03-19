Healthy Pictou County takes a look at the Aberdeen Hospital’s Simulation Lab through its 360 degree Virtual Reality Hub

Healthy Pictou County recently announced an addition to its 360° Virtual Reality Hub in the form of an immersive look at the Simulation Lab at the Aberdeen Hospital.

Nicole LeBlanc, project navigator for Healthy Pictou County, explained they launched the virtual reality hub ain 2024, which allows people to virtually visit the Aberdeen Hospital, some primary care facilities, the beach, and other spots in the area.

The funding for the project is supported through the office of health care professionals recruitment through the community fund. LeBlanc said they were funded for three separate spaces, with the simulation lab being the first. She said, in the coming weeks, they will launch space based on a day in the life of two family medicine residents in Pictou County, and a third space looking at the operating room in the Aberdeen Hospital.