Hearings to determine Participants in the Desmond Inquiry to Begin Today

The first phase of the Fatality Inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family begins today in Guysborough. Public hearings, set to begin at 9:30 at the Guysborough municipal building, is to determine who will participate in the Inquiry. The Inquiry’s mandate is to determine the circumstances under which the deaths of Desmond and his family occurred. It will also investigate whether Desmond and his family had access to mental health and domestic violence intervention services.

This stage of the proceedings will not be livestreamed. The building will be open at 8:30 this morning. Seating in the hearing room is limited and family members involved in the Inquiry will receive priority. There will be a live video feed from the hearing room to a Media Room on site and, if necessary, to an overflow viewing room at the nearby Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre.

The Inquiry is scheduled to begin in September.

On January 3rd, 2017; the bodies of Desmond, an Afghanistan war veteran; his wife, their 10-year-old daughter and Desmond’s mother were found in a house in Upper Big Tracadie. It was later determined that Desmond took the lives of his family before he took his own.