Heartland Tour comes to Antigonish this Weekend

The Heartland Tour is set to hit town this weekend.

The province wide biking tour is hosting an event in Antigonish, promoting health and exercise on July 8. Two cycling events are taking place, with registration and the opening remarks taking place at 8:30 a.m. Both rides, one to James river and back and one to Cape George and back start at 9 a.m.

Registration for the walking event begins at 10 a.m. and the bus leaves for Kepopoch Mountain at 10:30. the bus will leave to return to the school at 12:30, with lunch, prizes, and presentations to follow.

Local cyclist Norma Jean MacDonald is taking part in the whole tour. She encouraged everyone to participate in the local ride or walk.

The tour is the brainchild of Halifax cardiologist Dr. Nick Giacomantonio, who organized the tour with his brother Carmen, who is also a doctor.

People looking to register must do so online by 2 p.m. on Saturday.