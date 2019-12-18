Heated Exchange at Richmond County Council over Food Bank Funding

Funding for food banks in Richmond County led to a heated debate between the current and former warden.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council Monday night in Arichat, district 5 councillor Jason MacLean wanted an explanation of the decision to provide each councillor with $2,000 to go towards food banks.

Previously, council provided $10,000 to be distributed among five banks in the municipality.

Warden Brian Marchand said the changes were made during a meeting on December 11 in response to concerns by district 1 councillor James Goyetche that Isle Madame was not getting enough funding.

Marchand said councillors do have the discretion to provide other districts with funding for food banks.

MacLean took issue with the fact that the food bank in Louisdale, which serves a similar number of people as the food bank in L’Ardoise, will receive $2,000.

Since 75 per cent of clients at the food bank in St. Peter’s are from Potlotek, MacLean said there is an acute need in that part of the municipality.

Because more than 100 people from Potlotek are using the food bank in St. Peter’s annually, Marchand asked why those residents are deciding to travel rather than access the food bank in their community.

MacLean responded that the warden could have reached out to the chief for more information. Noting that the food bank in Potlotek did not want to lose funding, MacLean said food banks in his district are now receiving half what they were expecting.