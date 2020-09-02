Heatherton area residents Complain about Quality of their Landline Phones

Some residents in the Heatherton area of Antigonish County aren’t happy with the quality of their landline phone service with BellAliant. They’ve expressed their frustration to their local municipal councillor John Dunbar. Dunbar raised the matter at Monday’s special meeting of Antigonish County Council.
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says council will share their concerns with the utility.
McCarron says council will be sending a letter to BellAliant to determine if there’s a solution to the intermittent problems experienced in the Heatheron area.