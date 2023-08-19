Heatherton Bingo is cancelled for Sunday due to limited parking because of AGR playoffs.
It's Summer Sizzler day! Join us for the East Coast International 150, Crossroads Legends 50, the Anchor Toyota Hot Rod Classic - and @ProStockTour 250th-race celebrations. Pit opens at 11, advance ticket holders in at 1, box office sales start at 2, racing at 4 p.m.!
Cancellation: Tonight's AGR double header scheduled for Pomquet is cancelled.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Announces Funding for Projects i...9:48 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced federal support for two projects in Sherbrooke. Fraser unveiled the commitment during a stop in the community Friday afternoon. Fraser says funding for two initiatives totals $132,000. Fraser says in the short term these projects will create jobs; putting people locally to work. He says the other benefit […]
Six People Transported to Hospital from Single Vehicle Crash...12:29 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a serious crash that occurred on Gairloch Road in Union Centre. Police, fire and EHS personnel were called to the scene around 11:45 Thursday evening. RCMP officers learned that a Kia Rio was travelling on Gairloch Road, when it left the highway, went through a ditch, across a private property and […]
Sports Roundup – August 19 *UPDATED 10:15 AM*6:06 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS St. FX varsity sports teams are kicking off their seasons with exhibition games. On Friday, the X-Men Soccer squad defeated UPEI 5-1 in Charlottetown. This afternoon, X-Men Football hosts Mount Allison at St. FX Stadium at 2 pm. Tomorrow, the X-Women soccer team is hosting an exhibition game in Guysborough against Acadia at […]