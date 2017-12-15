Heatherton Community Centre Chair says decision on Skateboard Park Proposal was based on area resident input

feedback. Malcolm MacKinnon says the board wanted to ensure it received the opinion of the residents before making a final decision. MacKinnon says it reached out to the residents of area several times to get the input it needed. The Chair of the Board of Directors of the Heatheron Community Centre says it’s decision not to allow a skateboard park on the property was based on publicfeedback. Malcolm MacKinnon says the board wanted to ensure it received the opinion of the residents before making a final decision. MacKinnon says it reached out to the residents of area several times to get the input it needed.

MacKinnon says with both rounds of feedback, the majority of those who responded were not in favour of construction of a skateboard park. MacKinnon says residents who said no felt a skateboard park was not good fit with the community centre.