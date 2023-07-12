Tim Horton's Antigonish
Heatherton Community Centre to receive a new Emergency Generator

During its regular monthly meeting last night, Antigonish County Council approved over $49,000

Heatherton Community Centre (From heatheroncommunitycentre.ca)

for the installation of an emergency generator for the Heatherton Community Centre.

 

Speaking about the funding, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said you never know when a severe weather event is going to impact the area. He said council is excited to have the Heatherton Community Centre possess such a generator.

 

McCarron said it is an important investment in the security and safety of residents, noting it will run the full facility