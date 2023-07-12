Heatherton Community Centre to receive a new Emergency Generator

During its regular monthly meeting last night, Antigonish County Council approved over $49,000

for the installation of an emergency generator for the Heatherton Community Centre.

Speaking about the funding, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said you never know when a severe weather event is going to impact the area. He said council is excited to have the Heatherton Community Centre possess such a generator.

McCarron said it is an important investment in the security and safety of residents, noting it will run the full facility