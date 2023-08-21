Heatherton Warriors win AGR Fastpitch League Title

The AGR Fastpitch League season has wrapped up for another year. The league held its playoffs over the weekend.

In the crossovers, the Pomquet Acadians downed the St. Andrews Flyers 7-1 while the Heatherton Warriors beat the Guysborough Broadhorns 8-5.

In the AGR Finals it was the Heatherton Warriors over the Pomquet Acadians 5-3. Adam Anderson was the winning pitcher, Richie Conners was tagged with the loss. For Heatherton, Alex Chisholm had a two run homer, a single and two RBI’s, while Adam Anderson helped his own cause with a double and two RBI’s.

For Pomquet, Blair Vanoirschoht had a single and a double, and Logan MacDonald had a triple and an RBI.

The AGR League also presented its season-ending awards.

Regular season winners included Adam Anderson of Heatherton and Adam Rodgers of Guysborough as recipients of the Gerald Chisholm Memorial Award for Top Pitcher, while the Harold MacPherson Memorial Award for Rookie of the Year was presented to Zack Bond of Pomquet.

The Ernie Jack Memorial Award for Coach of the Year went to Donald Chisolm and Burton Chisholm of Heatherton, the recipient of the Jack Broussard Memorial Award for Top Hitter was Jaron Kennedy of the Carmie MacInnis Insurance Chiefs.

The Hughes Smith Memorial Award for sportsmanship and Athletic Ability was presented to Jackie MacDonald of the Heatherton Warriors.

There were also two playoff awards handed out. The Darryl MacPherson Memorial for Sportsmanship and athletic ability in the playoffs went to Andrew MacIsaac of St. Andrews.

The Joe Andy MacDonald Award for the Playoff MVP was presented to Joey MacDonald of the Heatherton Warriors.