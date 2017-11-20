Heatherton’s Mike Tate named Nova Scotia’s top Senior Male Track Athlete

Several local competitors received top honours at the annual Athletics Nova Scotia Awards in Halifax over the weekend.

Mike Tate of Heatherton, who runs track for Southern Utah University was named Top Senior Male. Parker Swain of Stellarton was named best Midget Male, while Matthew MacLeod of New Glasgow was tops in Bantam Male. Top participant in the Run, Jump, Throw, and Wheel is Chloe Ferguson of Westville.