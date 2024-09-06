Heavy Rain Expected Saturday, Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement

We are in for a lot of rain this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the central and eastern parts of the province, including Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties. The national weather forecaster says significant rain is expected in the range of 30 to 50 millimetres, with higher amounts possible.

Rain is expected to begin Saturday morning and continue into the evening. A system like this is expected to result in hazardous driving conditions and scattered utility outages.

This system, which brings tropical moisture to the province carries some uncertainty where the heavest rain will occur. Gusty winds are also expected