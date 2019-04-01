Heavy Rains Expected Wednesday

We could be in for a very wet Wednesday. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Nova Scotia, saying a low pressure system will intensify Tuesday evening and move northeastward towards the Maritimes overnight Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain with this low will likely spread across southern Nova Scotia Wednesday morning and then the remainder of the province Wednesday afternoon. The rain will end Wednesday night as the low tracks to the east of Nova Scotia. Rainfall amounts of more than 25 millimetres may occur in a short period of time with this system, with a possibility of more than 50 millimetres in some areas.

Strong easterly winds followed by strong northwesterly winds are possible Wednesday.