Heavy Rains Lead to Flooding and Washouts on Local Roads

There are a number of washouts on local roads in northeastern Nova Scotia resulting from the heavy rains

The province’s Public Works Department is reporting washouts and flooding in Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Victoria Counties.

There are washouts along Highway 245 from Knoydart to Antigonish, old Maryvale Road, Mayfield Road near Keppoch, Old Beaver Road, John Munroe Road, Route 316 from Stormont Bridge to the St. Mary’s-Guysborough Municipal Line, Mill Road from North Lakevale to West Lakevale, North Lakevale Road, and School Road from Trunk 4 to Brierly Brook.

In Inverness County, washouts are reported in East Margaree Cross Road, Big Farm Road and Yankee Line Road.

In Victoria County, there are several sections of the Cabot Trail where flooding is reported, including Neil’s Harbour to Ingonish. There’s flooding and washouts in Victoria County along Oregon Road, West Tarbot Road, Tarbotvale Road, and Meadow Road.

Weather, flooding and road washouts have prompted the Strait Regional Centre for Education to cancell classes at all its schools. Other schools not having classes today include Ecole NDA in Cheticamp, Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat, and Paqtnkek Education Centre.