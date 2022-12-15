Hector Arena Completes Major Upgrade

A major renovation at the Hector Arena in Pictou is complete.

The arena has installed a new refrigeration plant.

Arena manager Ron Clarke says they lost about four weeks in their season, as they had some technical issues with the new unit. November 9th was the first rental since the installation of the refrigeration plant. Clarke says it was scheduled to begin taking rentals October 7th or 8th, perhaps sooner if all went well.

Clarke says this new unit, built by Berg, a company based in Ontario should last a long time.

The total cost of the unit was $476,000. The Town and County of Pictou, the province and the federal government all contributed to project.