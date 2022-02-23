Hector Arena Ice Plant needs Upgrade

The Hector Arena in Pictou needs money to overhaul its ice plant. At last night’s meeting of town council, Arena manager Ron Clarke told council that it is urgent that the ice plant be updated, as the coolant system and the gas it uses is no longer manufactured due to high Greenhouse Gas emissions. Therefore, the Hector needs a new ice plant that uses a more environmentally friendly coolant.

Clarke estimates that the new system would cost about $140,000: he is asking that both the town and the Municipality of Pictou County share the cost 50/50, spread out over two years.

Mayor Jim Ryan told Clarke that council will take his funding request into consideration at their next budget talks.