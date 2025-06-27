Helping HealthCare Antigonish excited about rebrand

The former Community Navigation Physician Retention Services Association announced a rebranding this week, with the organization now known as Helping HealthCare Antigonish.

Jamie Mattie, community navigator with Helping HealthCare Antigonish, said the role of Helping HealthCare Antigonish is ever expanding and the vision is to help not only physicians in the area but all health care workers.

A release from the organization states three key objectives drove the decision to rebrand; clarifying and simplifying the name, reflecting the associations mission to assist all healthcare workers, and showing a strong community identity. Mattie said they predominantly work with physicians at the moment but the vision is to expand, noting they helped a number of healthcare workers over the past month.

The association is supported by the Town of the Antigonish, the County of Antigonish and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation.