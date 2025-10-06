Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Set for October 25th

The 11th edition of the Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day for post traumatic stress disorder is set for October 25.

Registration opened in February and organizer John Garth MacDonald said the numbers are looking good so far. The day runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will feature several speakers including Phonse Jessome, Deven Kennedy, Chris Willems, and others.

MacDonald said the day is about raising awareness about mental health injury and breaking down the associated stigma, as well as bringing the community together and providing a safe environment for people to learn and share.