Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to Be Held October 26th

Oct 7, 2024 | Local News

This year’s edition of Helping the Helpers, the 10th annual Awareness and Education Day for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is set for Saturday, October 26, at the STFX Schwartz Auditorium.

The event will feature speakers, first responders sharing their lived experiences, and a closing panel discussion. John Garth MacDonald, chair of the organizing committee, said the theme this year is one of hope. He noted the event is for first responders, front-line professionals, their families, and the community as a whole to help raise awareness of PTSD.

 

MacDonald said the event would not be possible without community support, volunteers, and fundraising. He thanked everyone involved for their work in keeping the event going.

For information on registering, please visit the Helping the Helpers Facebook page.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year