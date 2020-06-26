Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day Postponed

The organizers behind the Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day have announced its postponement for this year.

The original date, October 24, would have marked the 7th anniversary for the event raising awareness for PTSD for First Responders, allied frontline professionals and their families. Board member Shannon Fear said postponing was not an easy decision.

Fear said they remain committed to helping the helpers. Anyone with ideas, questions, or if someone just needs to reach out, they can reach out to the groups Facebook page and Web site. You can also follow the web site and Facebook page for upcoming details on the 2021 conference.