Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day set for Saturday

The fourth annual “Helping the Helpers” Awareness and Education Day for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is this weekend. It will once again be hosted at St. FX University in the Schwartz auditorium. The event is a sell-out, with all 300 seats taken; there is a waiting list should there be any last minute cancellations.

One of the organizers of the event, John Garth MacDonald says it will be a full day of education and awareness on PTSD that affects front-line professionals, friends and peers.

Registration begins at 7:45 Saturday morning and sessions begin at 8:30.

MacDonald would like to thank the community and sponsors for their support. As a follow up to the conference there will be the first annual Inspector Tony Perry Memorial hockey game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Antigonish arena featuring the RCMP and First Responders