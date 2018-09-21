Helping the Helpers event gets thumbs up from joint council

Ahead of the Helping the Helpers event set for next month in Antigonish, organizers Alma Farrell and Michelle MacDonald offered a presentation to the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish Joint council meeting on Wednesday.

County Warden Owen McCarron said the presentation was an overview on the event as well as why the event is needed.

McCarron said he thinks those present at the joint council meeting understand the importance of sending out the Helping the Helpers message to the greater community and the need to support such events. He said he thinks there will be a good turn out at this year’s Helping the Helpers event, set for October 27.